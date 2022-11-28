Redland train users have more ways to pay for their journeys to and from Brisbane City as Queensland's Smart Ticketing system trial hits the Cleveland Line.
Adult customers travelling between Cleveland and Central Station will be able to use credit cards, debit cards, smartphones or smartwatches to pay for their rides from November 30.
Member for Capalaba Don Brown said the Smart Ticketing system would put Queensland on par with major cities like London, Singapore and New York.
"This is an exiting time for Queensland's public transport network, as the Palaszczuk Labor Government delivers major transport infrastructure like Cross River Rail," Mr Brown said.
"Record levels of investment in our region means that commuters can get home safer and sooner, spending more time with family and friends.
"I look forward to getting onboard with this new system, and I encourage commuters to give it a go."
Smart Ticketing is already operational on the Ferny Grove, Ipswich/Rosewood, Springfield Central, Sunshine Coast/Caboolture, Redcliffe Peninsula, Doomben and Shorncliffe train lines and has clocked up more than two million trips.
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the $371 million project continued to gather pace.
"Delivering better public transport services for Queenslanders isn't just about having more trains or buses, it's also about making it easier for people to hop on and off without barriers," Mr Bailey said.
The system roll out is expected to be extended to local buses in 2023, replacing about 1300 fixed devices and 12,000 onboard readers.
Train users who prefer to pay with their go card will be able to continue doing so.
Customers travelling on a child or concession fare should continue to use their go card for now, as should customers travelling to or from destinations not yet using the trial, or anyone using a connecting bus or ferry service.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.