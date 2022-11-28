A Redlands and Logan boy are among several youths facing charges after an alleged crime spree in Brisbane, where a hammer was allegedly used to threaten multiple people.
Six teenagers ranging in age from 12 to 16 have been arrested and are facing more than 60 charges, including burglary, robbery with violence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage.
A 14-year-old Alexandra Hills boy and 13-year-old Crestmead boy have been denied police bail, along with other members of the group, and will appear in Cleveland Children's Court at a later date.
Police said a Toyota Kluger was stolen from a MacGregor address on Wednesday, November 23 and used in seven robberies across the Brisbane suburbs of Robertson, Tarragindi and Carindale on Sunday.
Investigators allege multiple people had been threatened with a hammer in an attempt to get them to hand over their car keys, with the teens allegedly carrying out their spree between 6am and 8.45am.
Patrolling officers tracked the Toyota after authorities received a call from a Coorparoo resident, who reported observing the car behaving suspiciously.
Police were authorised to carry out a pursuit which allegedly ended in the Kluger being driven into a police vehicle and another car.
The teens were taken into custody at the scene without incident.
An elderly woman, who was reportedly involved in the crash, was treated for shock.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form at police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
