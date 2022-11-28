Redland City Bulletin

Redlands, Logan teens among six youths charged after alleged crime spree involving stolen car

JC
By Jordan Crick
November 29 2022 - 8:00am
Six teens, including two boys from Alexandra Hills and Crestmead, have been arrested after an alleged crime spree in Brisbane.

A Redlands and Logan boy are among several youths facing charges after an alleged crime spree in Brisbane, where a hammer was allegedly used to threaten multiple people.

