Sirromet owner Terry Morris has thrown his support behind the proposed Toondah Harbour development, saying failure to seize the opportunity before the 2032 Olympics would be a knockout blow for Redlands.
Mr Morris, who founded Sirromet Wines at Mount Cotton in the 1990s, said "negativity" directed at the development had been debunked in Walker Corporation's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
The tourism icon said failing to advance the proposed development would be a blow for multiple sectors in the region - including hospitality and tourism - and would provide a deterrent for potential investors.
His claims come as the EIS consultation period draws to a close, with public submissions on the proposal due before Tuesday, December 6.
Mr Morris drew parallels between the seven-year Toondah campaign and Sirromet's establishment, saying plans for the winery during the 1990s were met with some concerns over its environmental sustainability.
He said Redlands was on the cusp of securing much needed investment from outside the region at a scale never seen before, and it would help unlock its "untapped potential".
"I'm excited to discover there are no environmental impacts that can't be managed or offset by the design and delivery of this project," Mr Morris said.
"The project plan for Toondah Harbour would elevate the region as a competitive destination for tourists as well as for those seeking to live and work in the Redlands."
Mr Morris sat on the Redlands Economic Development Advisory Board and supported the Toondah revitalisation as part of his work on the Redland City Tourism Strategy and Action Plan.
He has urged Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to approve the proposal, saying it could proceed without "adverse impacts" to the ecological character and natural beauty of Moreton Bay.
"Based on the findings I've read, the failure to advance Toondah Harbour to development and operation prior to the Olympics will represent much more than a lost opportunity for the community of Redlands," he said.
"It will be nothing short of knockout blow to the region's tourism, hospitality and construction sectors."
Walker Corporation plans to build 3600 units, a Southbank-style lagoon and recreation areas - as well as a hotel and retail spaces - over 67-hectares of land and water at Cleveland.
Toondah opponents have long maintained that the proposed development would be destructive to Ramsar-listed wetlands and have critical impacts on wildlife.
Mr Morris said he had been focused on attracting other investors to join Sirromet in growing the city's potential and believed the Toondah Harbour development could play an instrumental part in the city's future.
"Redlands Coast has a significant natural offering centred on showcasing the Southern Moreton Bay and Islands, located close to both Brisbane and Gold Coast," he said.
"The Walker Corporation Master Plan for Toondah Harbour will serve to elevate this region to a new level as a competitive destination for tourists as well as for those seeking to live and work in the Redlands.
"Just imagine taking in the beauty of Moreton Bay and Minjerribah at a Toondah Harbour restaurant or hotel bar whilst enjoying a Sirromet wine.
"And to think this could all be possible in time for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympic Games."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.