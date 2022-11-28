Redland City Bulletin

Carols at Ormiston House on December 10

By Linda Muller
Updated November 28 2022 - 11:04pm, first published 10:43pm
Liam Waldock will feature at Christmas carols at Ormiston House on December 10.
Katie Jacobsen is a headline artist at the Ormiston House carols on December 10.
The Redland City choir.

Ormiston House will celebrate with Christmas carols in the grounds from 5pm on December 10.

