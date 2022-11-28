Ormiston House will celebrate with Christmas carols in the grounds from 5pm on December 10.
Featured performers will be Liam Waldock and Katie Jacobsen, along with the Redland city choir.
House administrator Duchesne Barry said the house was a wonderful and appropriate location at Christmas and encouraged patrons to dress up for the event.
"Now that we have our enchanted fairy garden, I would encourage the children to dress as fairies or elves," Ms Barry said.
"Don't tell the children, but Santa is planning a visit."
There will be face painting, drinks and muffins available.
Liam Waldock is studying classical voice at the Queensland Conservatorium, graduating from Cleveland State High school in 2021. He performed with Rockit Productions in various roles and for the Manly Halloween festival.
Former Ormiston College student Katie Jacobsen developed her talent for singing as a member of multiple school choirs and as a performer in the Lord Mayor's and Redland Christmas carols. She is a regular at local Redlands cafe bars on voice and guitar.
Entry is via a gold coin donation.
The event follows the recent success of the Christmas markets held on November 27. Sold at the markets were soaps and natural beauty products, wooden items, heat/cold packs, jewellery and accessories, cork design, cottage crafts, clothes, homewares and puppy products.
