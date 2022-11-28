Redland City Bulletin

Maibre Greenfell support act for small halls gig

By Linda Muller
Updated December 1 2022 - 7:57pm, first published November 28 2022 - 11:06pm
Maibre Grenfell of Dunwich is the support act for the Festival of Small Halls on December 15.

Maibre Grenfell, 22, of Dunwich, returns to home territory as the local support artist to visiting performers at the Festival of Small Halls being staged at the Macleay Island community centre on December 15.

