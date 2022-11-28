Maibre Grenfell, 22, of Dunwich, returns to home territory as the local support artist to visiting performers at the Festival of Small Halls being staged at the Macleay Island community centre on December 15.
Grenfell said she was going to give the welcome to country, then perform a range of covers on voice and guitar. She said she favoured this combination when she performed at the Quandamooka Festival in August and at the Stradbroke Island markets. Grenfell also performs with Redland Bay band The Beddy Rays.
Ms Grenfell said her original and cover sets were shaped by her family and experience as a young Quandamooka woman, her connections to country and deep love for her culture.
"I love a range of music from rhythm and blues, rock and neo soul, but especially the blues. I like blues a lot," she said.
"It's always nice to perform on home territory. I love it when family and friends come to see me play."
Headline performers are Inn Echo and Sam Buckingham.
Inn Echo weaves hundreds of years of traditional tunes with contemporary originals and arrangements that both soar and make the audience catch their breath simultaneously. Hailing from the Northern Rivers of NSW, Sam Buckingham is the perfect balance of poetry and pop.
Festival of Small Halls is a series of tours that takes folk and contemporary acoustic artists performing at two of our country's largest festivals, and sends them on the road to tiny halls in communities all over Australia. It is produced by Woodfordia Inc
Chosen artists tour not only because of their songs and tunes, but because they have the ability to really connect with the people they play for, whether through storytelling, the ability to tell a good joke, a wonderful warmth and a real interest in visiting places a little off the beaten track. The Festival of Small Halls Australia was inspired to take music into regional areas.
Tickets are $30, $25 and children under 10 years free. Book on smallhalls.iwannaticket.com.au/event/festival-of-small-halls-summer-tour-2022-queenscliff-music-festival-to-woodford-folk-festival-Mjc0MzI
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.