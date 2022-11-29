Police have seized 10 cannabis plants after uncovering a hydroponics setup in a bathroom on Macleay Island.
Officers charged a 65-year-old man with producing a dangerous drug and possessing a dangerous drug after the bust.
Macleay Island police say they uncovered the hydroponics setup in the bathroom during a search of the man's property on Sunday.
They allegedly seized 10 cannabis plants and equipment.
The 65-year-old man is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court at a later date.
Macleay Island police are urging anyone with information about drugs on the island to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.