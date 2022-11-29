Redland City Bulletin

Police lay charges after uncovering hydroponics setup in Macleay Island bathroom

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
Macleay Island police uncovered a hydroponics setup during a search of a 65-year-old man's property.

Police have seized 10 cannabis plants after uncovering a hydroponics setup in a bathroom on Macleay Island.

