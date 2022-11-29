An alleged case of public urination involving two young women at the Island Vibe Festival on North Stradbroke Island has led to police making a drug bust.
Officers say they uncovered MDMA and cocaine after catching the pair urinating near an entrance to the event on Saturday, October 29.
A 20-year-old Point Lookout woman has been charged with drug offences and is due to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court in December.
Police say the drugs were kept in two clip seal bags, one of which contained a small amount of MDMA and the other a small amount of cocaine.
Officers said they came across the women urinating in the car park while conducting foot patrols at the festival about 8.20pm.
They spoke to the pair before searching their bag, which allegedly contained the drugs.
A 21-year-old Dunwich woman was also hit with an infringement notice for public urination after the incident.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan reiterated that taking drugs was extremely risky behaviour and could result in death.
"Is it worth your life? Hopefully this will be the first and last time as she [the 20-year-old] is on our radar now," he said.
Four North Stradbroke Island tourists from the Gold Coast have been slapped with fines totalling more than $5000 after abusing police officers and staff at a Point Lookout pub.
Police say the group, all men aged in their early 20s, refused to leave the Stradbroke Island Beach Hotel at Point Lookout after directed by management.
Officers arrived at the scene about 8.30pm and took the men outside, where they allegedly began swearing at officers and pub staff.
They have been issued fines for being disorderly on licenced premises, obstructing police and failing to leave a licenced premises when directed.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.