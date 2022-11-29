South-east Queensland is being warned to brace for more severe thunderstorms over the coming days as a weather system sweeps across large parts of the state.
Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said thunderstorms were a possibility every day this week and could bring damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail.
She said a weather system extending from the Northern Territory to south-east Queensland was triggering the activity.
The Bureau's warning comes after consecutive days of heavy rainfall across the region, with almost 19mm falling in the Redlands on Monday afternoon.
Logan copped 25mm to 9am this morning, and Beaudesert almost 20mm, according to the Bureau's statistics.
"Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible, more likely across Queensland's eastern parts and the central interior," Ms Bradbury said.
"Rain will increase through south-east Queensland on Wednesday and into Thursday and showers and light rain will continue in north-east New South Wales.
"Severe thunderstorms are a risk each day this week, with heavy rain and damaging winds being the main risks."
No warnings have been issued for Redlands and surrounds as of 2.30pm this afternoon, but the Bureau rates the city a "possibility" for severe thunderstorms until midnight.
Ms Bradbury said Wednesday and Thursday were shaping as the wettest days of the week for inland areas and the central Queensland coast.
"Areas of heaviest rain will be tied to thunderstorms, with totals of 50 to 100mm likely each day in such areas, possibly more with severe storms," she said.
"Coastal parts of Queensland may experience periods of heavy showery rain with little thunder."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
