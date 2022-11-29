You know that it's Christmas on December 25 right?
And by my reckoning, that date is near the end of the month.
That means we have most of December to spread out our celebrations.
Note the use of the term 'spread out'. Because on my calendar that's not happening.
It seems that in a bid to get in first, everyone is cramming their prospective celebrations in early. And many of these are in the month before.
Come to think of it, once the Halloween cobwebs come off the front gardens, it only takes a nano second for Santa to step in, squashing the cobwebs and spiders in his wake as he calls his cohort of elves and reindeers to take up residence in suburban gardens everywhere.
Christmas is on the shelves from November 1.
And that's OK. I don't mind a few crackers in aisle three and I quite enjoy the store muzak churning out the old Christmas favourites. But that doesn't mean that I have to buy the bonbons and sing the carols. There are only so many times you can chortle out Rudolph, without developing a bit of a bah-humbug attitude.
I like to reserve the joy of all things Christmas at least until December and then spread the joy for 25 days. I think three plus weeks of celebration is about all my stamina has room for, particularly knowing it finishes with a bang on the big day.
Don't get me wrong, because we all love a celebration.
And I guess this is the heart of the matter. It is because I so love that celebration, that I am writing this little Christmas rant. Because for me, the celebrations have been happening thick and fast - often with three on a day and possibly another two that I have had to turn down.
Some days I feel like I am in that Vicar of Dibley show where she eats Christmas dinner with at at least three of her parishioners. (If you haven't seen it already, see it. It's hilarious.)
It's not quite that serious but it has been a hectic few weeks.
And then, just as Christmas looms brightly, a dearth of nothing lies ahead.
I can enjoy my remaining December just chilling and saving my energy to cope with the day itself.
Let's all hope for happiness and health as we pull our crackers on the 25th.
- Linda Muller
