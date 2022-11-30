Redland City Bulletin

Specsavers calls on community to donate pre-loved specs at Victoria Point store

By Jordan Crick
November 30 2022 - 4:00pm
The community can donate their second-hand frames at Specsavers Victoria Point. Picture supplied

Specsavers Victoria Point is calling on the community to donate their second-hand frames as part of an initiative to help people in need over the festive season.

