Specsavers Victoria Point is calling on the community to donate their second-hand frames as part of an initiative to help people in need over the festive season.
The push comes as in-house research from Specsavers reveals that 75 per cent of households have at least one pair of optical glasses or sunglasses that are not being used.
Victoria Point Specsavers retail partner Kylie Purvis said the festive season was the perfect time to think about donating glasses.
"We see a huge influx of people wanting to use their health insurance benefits to purchase a new pair of glasses," she said.
"We'd love to see more people donating their old specs in store so they can benefit people in need."
Specsavers is now into its fourth year of the recycling program with Lions Recycle for Sight, which delivers glasses and sunglasses to people in need overseas.
It is hoping to collect 200,000 frames as part of the current drive over the festive season.
Ms Purvis said the Victoria Point store had loved working with the community to help recycle their old frames.
"It's such a great feeling, being able to tangibly see the impact that you're making," she said.
All pre-loved glasses are quality tested, cleaned, categorised and boxed according to prescription before being sent to Lions Recycle for Sight.
The best of the glasses collected are provided to charity, while the rest are recycled.
Over the past four years, Specsavers Australia has donated more than 700,000 pairs in partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight.
To donate, visit Specsavers at Victoria Point Shopping Centre or go online to specsavers.com.au/stores.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
