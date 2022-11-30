Redland City Bulletin

St Luke's students get creative to celebrate Quandamooka culture

By Emily Lowe
November 30 2022 - 4:00pm
St Luke's Catholic Parish School students perform a show inspired by Quandamooka culture. Picture supplied

A project to bring more Quandamooka Culture to a Redlands School has wrapped up with a day celebrating artwork, song, dance and drama by students inspired by First Nations peoples.

