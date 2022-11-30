A project to bring more Quandamooka Culture to a Redlands School has wrapped up with a day celebrating artwork, song, dance and drama by students inspired by First Nations peoples.
Students at St Luke's Catholic Parish School Capalaba have learnt Jandai language and created artworks as part of a project with PHD student Jacqui Macdonald.
Principal Denita Castley said the school wanted to grow connections with local First Nations people and was approached by Ms Macdonald to be part of her PHD research project of integrating First Nations cultures and histories into the arts.
"As we intended to make this a strategic goal for our school in 2022, we excitedly joined this project and began planning for how we could integrate this into curriculum planning across the school," she said.
"This year, through Creative Arts, Performing Arts and in classrooms, the cultures, stories, games, songs and images that are sacred to our Minjerribah peoples have been examined, listened to, understood and respected from prep through to year six.
"Through this project, it is our hope that greater awareness and understanding of our First Nations peoples, histories and cultures comes; and that our students can move forward together in harmony and connectedness with the Minjerribah peoples on Quandamooka land, living our St Luke's values of Respect, Faith, Care and Love."
The day began with a Welcome to Country led by Minjerribah-Moorgumpin Elders in Council - Uncle Norman Enoch. Aunty Mary also attended alongside Executive Director of Brisbane Catholic Education, Dr Sally Towns, parents and friends, and other distinguished guests.
"I would like to especially acknowledge the significant work undertaken by our Arts teachers, Liz Saul and Ashley Peel under the guidance of Jacqui Macdonald and the Elders," Ms Castley said.
"There has been much research, listening, learning and teaching occurring within the school time and their own personal time to ensure that cultures have been examined and portrayed with accuracy and respect."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.