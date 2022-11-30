Redland City Bulletin

Redland community to rally around family in need for Charity Day

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:38am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redlands Annual Charity Day organiser Paul Branagan puts up a promotional sign for his event. Picture supplied

The Redlands Annual Charity Day returns this festive season to support a young bayside family doing it tough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.