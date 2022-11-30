The Redlands Annual Charity Day returns this festive season to support a young bayside family doing it tough.
The event has been postponed for two years due to COVID but organiser Paul Branagan said he was ready to bring people and businesses together for another good cause at Christmas.
"This year the Day is being organised in aid of a young Redlands lad, Jett Venzara, who was diagnosed with Leukaemia in March, aged just 12," he said.
"Jett has since undergone radiation, chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant and has only recently got out of hospital for the first time in months.
"Jett is now on the long road to recovery and really needs our help to get him there as quickly as possible.
"Both his parents are self-employed and have been spending very long periods in the hospital, often in isolation, to support their young lad."
The event will be held at the Coast Bar at Hogans Hotel, Wellington Point on December 11 from 2pm with all funds raised to go to the Venzara family.
"The Redlands Annual Charity Day shows just what the Redlands community is all about," Mr Branagan said.
"It's people and businesses coming together to support each other in any way they can, and this year it's for a great family that have been doing it tough.
"We've got some great entertainment lined up including Brisbane's number one Irish band The Tullamore Tree, and we've got a fun afternoon planned with raffles and auctions.
"What better way to celebrate Christmas than to enjoy some great music, buy a few raffle tickets or even donate a prize."
For more information or to make a donation contact Paul Branagan on 0450521881 or paul@redlandsrealty.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
