Cleveland
Over 50's Fitness classes are held 9:30-10:30am Mondays and Thursdays at Cleveland Scouts Hall, and Tuesdays at Star of the Sea Parish Hall. Online Classes and Meditations at www.mindbodyharmonycoach.com.au. Call Penny on 0407 789 745.
Redlands
The Carousel Caravan Club of Queensland holds monthly getaways for retired and semi-retired people. Visit a variety of destinations and makie new friends. For more information email carouselcaravanclub@gmail.com
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Wellington Point
The Redlands Annual Charity Day will be held at the Coast Bar at Hogans Hotel, Wellington Point on December 11 from 2pm with all funds raised to go to a Redland family in need.
Cleveland
The Redlands CWA hosts weekly craft sessions every Tuesday from 9.30am-11.30am. Everyone is welcome to join in at the CWA hall, 3 Waterloo Street, Cleveland.
Cleveland
The Donald Simpson Centre hosts a range of activities every week including indoor bowls from 8.30am-12:00pm every Thursday. Centre membership is $22 a year and $5 per class.
Cleveland
Raby Bay Harbour will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland on December 14-18 for Redland City Council's Christmas on the Coast buy tickets online.
Redlands
The Lions Club of Capalaba is selling the Lions Christmas Cakes and Puddings at Alex Hills Shopping Centre Monday to Friday from 9am-3pm until December 23 and Bunnings Capalaba and Golden Circle Capalaba Saturday, December 3 and 10 from 9am-3pm.
