Police lay charges after 32 water meters allegedly stolen from Logan, Brisbane over several months

By Jordan Crick
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:32am, first published 8:00am
Police have charged a 45-year-old man after water meters were stolen from locations across Logan and Brisbane. Picture by Queensland Police Service

A 45-year-old man is facing more than 65 charges after multiple water meters were stolen from suburbs across Logan and Brisbane between March and October this year.

