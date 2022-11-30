A 45-year-old man is facing more than 65 charges after multiple water meters were stolen from suburbs across Logan and Brisbane between March and October this year.
Police allege power tools were used to remove 32 water metres from 15 suburbs, including Underwood, Springwood, Slacks Creek, Archerfield, Rocklea, Salisbury and Mansfield.
The 45-year-old Mansfield local has been charged with 32 counts of stealing, 32 counts of wilful damage and one count of enter premise and commit indictable offence.
Police say water supply equipment and infrastructure was damaged during the string of bizarre thefts, which have allegedly cost a water company more than $60,000 in replacement and repairs.
The man was taken into custody after police carried out a search warrant at his Mansfield home in October. He is expected to front Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 13.
Upper Mt Gravatt Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Lonie Horn said the theft of water meters had a significant impact on the community.
"Accessing high voltage areas and removing these meters is reckless and can result in serious burns or even loss of life," Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Lonie Horn said.
"These alleged thefts resulted in flooding in some areas and cost the victim company more than $60,000 in replacements and repairs."
"This arrest shows Queensland Police Service's commitment to investigate all reports of theft, and put those alleged to be responsible before the court."
Anyone who witnesses suspicious behaviour near water meters or electrical facilities is urged to record information such as the identities of people involved and make a report to police.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
