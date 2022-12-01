Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson has aired concerns in Parliament about about a potential cost "blowout" to upgrades at Redland Hospital after the state government failed to live up to its promise of delivering new beds by 2022.
The LNP MP, who last week called for Health Minister Yvette D'Ath to resign over failings at the Cleveland hospital, told Parliament that the facility had been "abandoned" during its hour of need in the pandemic.
His comments come just months after Capalaba MP Don Brown called for the Metro South Health Board to be dismissed, saying they had been "completely asleep at the wheel".
He said the board had lied to him at briefings, including that a tender for the stage one expansion upgrades were to be finalised in April with construction to commence in August this year.
The state government announced prior to the 2020 election that the $62 million expansion - which includes an ICU and additional beds - was expected to be completed in late 2022.
Former Health Minister Steven Miles declared at the time that it would be "fast-tracked" for delivery in order to provide critical care closer to home for locals.
But so far no additional beds have been delivered at the hospital, with Ms D'Ath saying COVID-related pressures - including supply chain issues - had impacted delivery timeframes.
"The government and the local Hospital and Health Service have always worked to keep the community informed about the delivery of these important health infrastructure projects," she said.
Ms D'Ath announced last week that completion of the stage one expansion was now due in the first half of 2024.
The state government has also promised to deliver a $28 million modular ward by late next year, after announcing funding in the 2022-23 budget.
"Together these projects will deliver an additional 65 beds for Redland Hospital, which will increase the hospital's capacity by a third and is a great outcome for the local Redlands community," Ms D'Ath said.
The government has long maintained that upgrades were now more than what was originally promised, with the number of beds to be delivered in the $62 million stage one expansion increasing from 32 to 37.
But Mr Robinson told Parliament he feared a "budget blowout" and further delays were possible at the hospital.
"The health minister's visit last week to Redland Hospital was a PR exercise that did not work," he said.
"It only underscored the failure of the government to provide the desperately needed ICU and new beds by 2022."
Ms D'Ath fired back at her critics during a press conference at Redland Hospital last week, saying complaints were constantly levelled at her regardless of the circumstances.
"The Palaszczuk Government is pressing full steam ahead with an expansion of Redland Hospital to deliver more beds and a new intensive care unit," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
