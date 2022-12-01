Redland City Bulletin

MP raises 'budget blowout' fears in Parliament after delays to Redland Hospital upgrades

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson says he fears a "budget blowout" on Redland Hospital upgrades. Pictures by Jordan Crick/supplied

Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson has aired concerns in Parliament about about a potential cost "blowout" to upgrades at Redland Hospital after the state government failed to live up to its promise of delivering new beds by 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.