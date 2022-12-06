Expensive music equipment has been damaged, windows smashed and priceless photo memories shattered during a senseless act of vandalism at Edgar Harley Hall in Cleveland.
The damage has forced Redland City Bands to temporarily relocate rehearsals during the busy festive period as a monumental clean up effort takes place at the hall.
Photos of the aftermath show damage to windows, carpets, walls, photo frames and music equipment, including an electric keyboard worth more than $1000.
Redland City Bands president Allen Clark said the vandals also let off fire extinguishers inside the building, kicked in a bass drum and used an object to damage a bongo drum, cutting out a piece of the skin.
It is believed vandals smashed a small window to gain access to the building, with the damage taking place over the weekend of November 19 and 20.
"We have had a number of break ins over the years, but this one really did some quite significant damage," Mr Clark said.
"They let off all three fire extinguishers, so there was dust from those over pretty much everything.
"Pictures of the band were thrown on the floor with the frames and glass smashed.
"Cordial was also thrown all over the place. The council indicated it would take a good two to three weeks to get it cleaned."
Mr Clark said last week that the insurance claim could potentially top $1000, such was the extent of damage caused to equipment during the attack.
"To replace an electric keyboard is going to be several thousand, the skin on the base drum several hundred and the bongos probably need replacing as well," he said.
The hall was also recently the target of a random attack during a concert, when an empty alcohol bottle was thrown through an open door and landed near the band.
"We had both doors open because it was a warm evening," Mr Clark said.
"Somebody threw in an empty alcohol bottle, I think vodka or something like that. It came through the door while we were performing and landed on the floor near our alto sax players.
"That could have been a lot worse. It could have hit something or smashed."
Mr Clark said the vandals seemed "hellbent" on causing havoc.
"The indications are it is the same people who are doing it each time," he said.
"The next hall [Redlands Memorial Hall] was also broken into in a similar manner.
"They also released fire extinguishers, and that is the first time we are aware that hall has been broken into at the same time as ours.
"Our hall tends to be further away from the street, it is not quite as well lit and is close to bushes where people can run into and hide.
"It has been ongoing for some time now and the frequency is starting to increase."
Redlands Church of Christ at Alexandra Hills has accommodated the band, giving them a space to rehearse.
Mr Clark also thanked Cleveland District State High School and the council for their support.
If you have information for police, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
