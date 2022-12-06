Redland City Bulletin

Music equipment sustains significant damage in vandalism attack at Cleveland

JC
By Jordan Crick
December 6 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edgar Harley Hall at Cleveland was badly damaged during a senseless act of vandalism in November. Pictures supplied

Expensive music equipment has been damaged, windows smashed and priceless photo memories shattered during a senseless act of vandalism at Edgar Harley Hall in Cleveland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.