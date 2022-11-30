A Gold Coast man has allegedly blown more than double the legal alcohol limit after being pulled over for failing to give way to a police car on North Stradbroke Island.
Poilce allege the 45-year-old Gaven man returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.126 on Sunday, November 20.
He has been charged with drink-driving and is due to appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court this month.
Police were patrolling Beehive Road at Amity about 7.15am when the man allegedly failed to give way.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the man was lucky not to crash into the police car.
"A few hours' sleep doesn't mean you will be right to drive the next day," Sergeant Scanlan said.
"To make it worse, his passenger was zero and would have been right to drive."
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.