Gold Coast man, 45, allegedly blows over alcohol limit after failing to give way to police car

By Jordan Crick
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:33am, first published 8:00am
A Gold Coast man has been charged after allegedly blowing more than double the legal alcohol limit on North Stradbroke Island. File picture

A Gold Coast man has allegedly blown more than double the legal alcohol limit after being pulled over for failing to give way to a police car on North Stradbroke Island.

