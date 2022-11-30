Redland City Bulletin

Scott Morrison first ex-PM to be censured, Pike votes against motion

Andrew Brown
Maeve Bannister
Emily Lowe
By Andrew Brown, Maeve Bannister, and Emily Lowe
· Updated December 1 2022 - 3:50pm, first published November 30 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Morrison has become the first ex-prime minister to be formally censured by parliament (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Scott Morrison has become the first former prime minister to be censured by the parliament over his secret appointments to multiple ministerial portfolios.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Brown

Andrew Brown

Journalist

I've been part of the Canberra Times since 2016, after reporting at local papers in Sydney's north-west. Since starting at the paper I've had stints on the Sunday Times, on the early morning breaking news round, and now as a general reporter, covering the ins and outs of anything and everything happening in Canberra, with a focus on health.

Maeve Bannister

Maeve Bannister

I'm a journalist for the Bay Post/Moruya Examiner and Narooma News. Got a tip? Email maeve.bannister@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.