Wellington Point
Make your dream of superb bayside family living a reality with this beautiful near new home in an ideal location.
There are so many positives here and you will absolutely fall in love the moment you enter the immaculately finished double storey residence which offers you and your family a lifestyle of luxury.
This beautiful two storey family home is set on a 413 square metre block and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a powder room, multiple living areas and a study/office with a built-in desk.
The well thought out home has top quality finishes and fittings throughout, adding to the appeal.
A highlight is the wide timber front door which opens to a view of the gorgeous timber staircase. The large master bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in robe is equally impressive.
An inviting and air-conditioned open plan kitchen, dining and living area leads out to the covered alfresco entertaining area.
This overlooks the large, grassed backyard which is perfect for summer parties or watching the kids and pets play.
Conveniently located within a short distance from the Onpoint -Wellington Point Offices, Horizon Shopping Centre, public transport, local parks and walking tracks, this custom designed home ticks all the boxes.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
