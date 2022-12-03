Redland City Bulletin
Photos

Cleveland District State High School Class of 2022 formal

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 3 2022 - 4:00pm
Rain was not going to stop Cleveland District State High School seniors from shining at their year 12 formal. The class of 2022 celebrated the end of school at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

