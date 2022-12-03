From eco art and Christmas craft to inspiring talks and nature walks there will be plenty on across Redlands Coast to keep kids busy over the summer school holidays.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said many Council planned activities were free for all ages.
"Council has organised a sensational selection of activities to keep kids entertained on the school holidays, but many of these are filling fast, so please book or register early," Cr Williams said.
"In addition to the great school holiday activities, there are also the regular Council facilities, including the IndigiScapes gardens, walking trails and Discovery Centre."
For bookings and more information, go to redland.qld.gov.au.
For gallery activities go to artgallery.redland.qld.gov.au and for RPAC activities go to rpac.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
