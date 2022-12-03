Small Wonders Nature Journal Box - Learn creative ways to collate your own collection of natural objects.

Ocean Art Workshop - Explore techniques to craft an egg carton turtle and sketch and paint your favourite marine life.

Native Flower Press Design - Decorate a recycled cardboard flower press with cuttings from the garden.

Light and Colour Science Show - Explore how sunlight plays a role in our natural environment.

Eco Claymation - Using software, make an eco-animation focused on the health of our waterways and sustainability within the catchment, then watch as it all comes to life on the big screen.

Vision Board Eco Art Workshop - Explore a range of salvaged materials to bring a vision board to life.

Eco Drama - Celebrate our environment and play drama games with a sustainability focus with the Bazil Grumble team.