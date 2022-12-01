Redland volunteers are taking to public places for the annual sale of delicious Christmas treats to fund Lions Club projects supporting the bayside community.
The Lions Club of Capalaba will sell Lions Christmas Cakes and Puddings at Alex Hills Shopping Centre, Monday-Fridays from 9am-3pm from December 1-23.
They can also be bought at Bunnings Capalaba and Golden Circle Capalaba on Saturday December 3 and 10 from 9am-3pm, Great Southern Bank at Capalaba Central and MP Don Brown's office during business hours.
Capalaba club president Christine Cufflin said the Cake and Pudding project had been a fundraiser for the Australian organisation since 1965 and raised more than $60 million for local communities, homelessness, childhood cancer and other charity causes.
"Lions Christmas Cakes are well known throughout Australia and well appreciated for their quality and value for money," she said.
"Lions Christmas Cakes and Puddings are a major fund raising project for the Lions Club of Capalaba and all our members will be out in the community selling Christmas Cakes.
"A Lions Christmas Cake or Pudding is a welcome gift or as part of a gift basket or Christmas hamper."
Lions Christmas 1.5kg cakes sell for $19, 1kg for $15, 900g puddings are $15 and mini cakes are $2.
Redland City Lions are also selling cakes outside Woolworths in Cleveland and Redland Bay Victoria Point Lions are selling cakes and have gift wrapping at Victoria Point Shopping Centre.
