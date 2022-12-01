Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Lions Clubs are taking to public places to sell cakes

December 1 2022 - 4:00pm
Lions Club of Capalaba members Jan Bastin and Graham Ericksen sell cakes at Alexandra Hills Shopping Centre. Picture supplied

Redland volunteers are taking to public places for the annual sale of delicious Christmas treats to fund Lions Club projects supporting the bayside community.

