A Redlands couple known as Santa and Mrs Claus are transforming their art gallery into a Christmas workshop to raise money for charity.
Jo and Leo Herreygers, who run The Art Den at Cleveland, are inviting people to help raise money for the Queensland Children's Hospital by creating festive decorations.
A donation will be made to charity every time an ornament is added to the gallery's Christmas tree over the festive season.
The initiative starts on Saturday, December 10 to coincide with the school holidays and will run until Christmas eve.
Mrs Herreygers said the gallery had received confirmation that it was authorised to raise funds on behalf of the Children's Hospital Foundation Queensland.
"Christmas has always been a magical time for us and our two boys as they grew. We have been known to be called Santa and Mrs Claus," she said.
"How special it will make all the children feel adding something to the tree that they made themselves."
Leo Herreygers has been involved in the theatre industry for more than 40 years, creating sets for the likes of Queensland Theatre Company and Opera Queensland.
The couple have space for 12 people to sit in their Cleveland gallery and create decorations for the tree.
A QR code will be available for visitors to make donations directly into the Children's Hospital Charity Fundraising account after finishing their hand-made ornaments.
"The saddest thing I saw when the kids went back to school after COVID settled down was seven-year-olds having to sit 1.5 meters apart and having to wear a mask in the classroom," Mrs Herreygers said.
"Children are our future and since COVID, there has been so many mental health [issues] with our kids.
"I want these beautiful children to have a good memory of this time.
"Leo always tends to make Christmas look so beautiful, maybe because as a child growing up in Belgium the magic of Christmas stayed with him."
The Art Den is located at 90-91 Middle Street, Cleveland. It is open from Wednesday to Sunday between 10am and 4pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
