Redland City Bulletin
Our People

Cleveland art gallery transformed into Santa's workshop for festive fundraising

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:08pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jo and Leo Herreygers are putting the magic in Christmas with a festive fundraising initiative. Picture supplied

A Redlands couple known as Santa and Mrs Claus are transforming their art gallery into a Christmas workshop to raise money for charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.