Broken election promises are becoming far too common in the Redlands and must be met with the requisite scrutiny, particularly when it comes to vital health infrastructure.
It is clear that the state government has failed in its duty to ensure Redland Hospital is equipped to handle the city's growing population and is now playing catch up with its planned upgrades.
The hospital's dire ramping record over the past two years shows existing infrastructure has been failing to keep pace for some time.
It is not good enough that the $62 million stage one expansion, promised immediately before the last election in 2020 and originally forecast for completion this year, has now been pushed back to 2024.
The delay comes despite former Health Minister Steven Miles assuring Redlanders at the time that the upgrades would be "fast tracked" to deliver care closer to home for the "growing community".
And yet, two years on, with the promised upgrades yet to start, the government has decided to charge full steam ahead with a population-boosting housing takeover.
To rub salt into the wound, the expected delivery for the $62 million expansion - which includes an ICU and 37 beds - is now set down for the months leading up to the next election.
Health Minister Yvette D'Ath told the Bulletin this week that supply chain issues and pressures in the construction sector, both sparked by COVID, had impacted delivery timeframes at the hospital.
But this statement does feel rather jarring when you consider that less than 200 kilometres away, the government has splashed more than $220 million on a quarantine facility.
It is also poised to pump a mind-boggling amount of money into Olympic venues in the next decade, with the Gabba redevelopment estimated to cost $1 billion alone.
The delays at Redlands mean the car park - as desperately as it is needed - will now be finalised before the promised expansion.
That means parking before beds, despite the announcements for both projects coming just months apart prior to the 2020 election.
The government must immediately outline how it plans to continue upgrading the hospital beyond the next election, because health improvements are never finalised.
We should also be asking where the detailed business case is for stage two upgrades at the hospital, as it too was promised for delivery earlier this year.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
