A packed program of family-friendly activities and local entertainment will help ring in the festive season at Redland City Council's Christmas on the Coast from 4.30pm to 9pm December 14-18 at Raby Bay Harbour Park.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said each day of the event would include Christmas carols, the lighting of the city's Christmas tree, a festive children's pantomime, rides, children's activities, entertainment and food.
"Christmas on the Coast is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the festive season on Redlands Coast and it is all the more special because it is a showcase of the incredible talent we have in our community," Cr Williams said.
"The stage program really does include something for everyone, with the entertainment kicking off from 5pm each night with a Christmas pantomime performed by ROCKIT Productions.
"This will be followed by a mix of performances including Vocal Manoeuvres, Leah Lever, The Pacific Belles, Faith Kayrooz, Redland Coast Ukes, Dakota Striplin and Adam Lopez.
"We are also excited to welcome back swing/jazz sensation Craig Martin, who will be performing with his Swing Band each night.
The lighting of the city's Christmas Tree will take place about 6.45pm each day, and each evening will end with a family Christmas movie from 7.30pm.
Cr Williams said the event would also include an array of free Christmas activities and children's rides each day, including a toboggan slide, rock climbing wall, obstacle course, animal farm, photographs with Santa, roving performers, face painting and food trucks and market stalls.
Christmas on the Coast is a ticketed event and bookings are essential.
Limited free parking is available in Cleveland. Each ticket includes free train travel to and from the event, but the train travel option must be selected when booking tickets.
Please be aware that under the Queensland Government's COVID-19 traffic light alert system, Queensland is currently at Amber, which recommends wearing a face mask on public transport.
Christmas on the Coast is sponsored by Alex Gow Funerals and Darwalla Group and supported by Alexandra Hills Hotel and Redland City Bulletin.
Tickets are $5 each (12 years and under free). Proceeds of ticket sales will support local causes such as domestic and family violence support services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.