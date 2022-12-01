Redland City Bulletin

Christmas on the Coast has a full program of entertainment

The Pacific Belles are among the performers at this year's Christmas on the Coast.
Luke Harrison

A packed program of family-friendly activities and local entertainment will help ring in the festive season at Redland City Council's Christmas on the Coast from 4.30pm to 9pm December 14-18 at Raby Bay Harbour Park.

