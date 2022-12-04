A volunteer dance teacher, an animal welfare fundraiser, a science leader and more young Redland heroes have been recognised for outstanding efforts with annual awards.
A total of nine young people were acknowledged through eight award categories in Redland City Council's Young Legends Awards held at the Redland Performing Arts Centre.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the contributions of the city's youngest residents who volunteered or took on community service were worth celebrating.
"There are so many dedicated and truly inspiring young people who are quietly volunteering their time, energy and talents to do amazing things within our community organisations, sporting clubs and schools," Cr Williams said.
"Their contributions are often overlooked. They are our unsung legends of Redlands Coast and they are worth celebrating."
Four new categories were added in 2022 to reflect the depth of contribution in various areas by young people across the city.
"These categories recognise that our young people are volunteering in local community or not-for-profit organisations, caring for relatives, and mentoring others through sport or the creative arts," she said.
The winners of this year's Redlands Coast Young Legends Awards were:
The overall winner for the Young Legend of the Year award category was selected by a judging panel from this year's finalists.
For more information on the award winners, visit Council's website.
