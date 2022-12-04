Redland City Bulletin

Redland darts players fight to the finish for grand finals

By Amanda Henley
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:10am, first published 8:00am
Fun Guns were division one winners. Picture supplied

The Redlands Darts Association's weekly fixtures for 2022 have wrapped up with tight fights to the finish across three divisions.

