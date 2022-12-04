The Redlands Darts Association's weekly fixtures for 2022 have wrapped up with tight fights to the finish across three divisions.
It comes after fierce competition for spots at the top of the leader boards across three divisions.
Division one team Fun Guns Fun Guns defeated Projectile Dysfunction 9 games to 5.
Wolves defeated Darts Vaders 9 games to 3 to clinch the winning spot in division two.
It was the inaugural season for the winning side.
Red Barons held on to take the division three title against Phantom Throwers 8 games to 5.
Sean Linnane, Chris Crabbe, Laurie Loche, Steve Chan, Jenn Pun and Andrew Smith all threw impressive 180s and Jayson Wilson celebrated a 171 and 180.
Some of Australia's best darts players will be in action at the Redlands Christmas Classic hosted by the Redlands Darts Association at the Redlands Multi Sports Club Birkdale on December 10 and 11.
The new season of darts in the Redlands will begin in the new year.
There are openings for new players wanting to join existing teams or nominate a new team for the Wednesday evening weekly competition at the Redlands Multi Sports Club Birkdale.
Visit the Redlands darts association Facebook page for more information or to join a team.
Read more local sport and community news online at redlandcitybulletin.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.