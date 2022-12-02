Weekly wrap: how many lagoons does Redlands need?

Hi readers,
Journalist Emily here, back again bringing you more highlights from the Redland City Bulletin this week!
Happy December! It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in our newsroom, have your set up your tree yet? If you're decorating your place with lights we'd love to know about it. Jordi is putting together a list of houses in the Redlands with light displays, so get in touch if you've got a home worth seeing.
This week, I reported on a controversial new ambulance shed slated to be built on Coochiemudlo Island. The Island's heritage society says the proposed site is on heritage listed land, but the QAS says the ambulance storage shed must be close to the jetty for emergencies. What do you think?
I also wrote that Redland City Council spokeswoman says two Southbank style lagoons in the region at the Birkdale Community Precint and Toondah Harbour development would offer "different experiences" for residents and visitors but gave no answers as to how it would pay for their ongoing maintenance.
On the Toondah development, Jordi reported that Sirromet owner Terry Morris has thrown his support behind the proposed development, saying failure to seize the opportunity before the 2032 Olympics would be a knockout blow for Redlands.
He also wrote that Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson has aired concerns in Parliament about a potential cost "blowout" to upgrades at Redland Hospital after the state government failed to live up to its promise of delivering new beds by 2022.
The health story inspired Jordi to share another opinion piece, this week on broken promises from politicians are becoming too familiar in the Redlands, and the desperate need for health infrastructure upgrades as the population expands. It's an informative read on an issue that deserves public criticism.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading, have a great day!
Kind regards,
Emily Lowe
Journalist.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.