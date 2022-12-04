Bulletin readers discuss issues at Redland Hospital and the Toondah Harbour development's positioning in letters to the editor this week.
Sirromet founder Terry Morris (RCB online, Nov 29) says a significant investment by Walker Corporation has the potential to "elevate this region to a new level as a competitive destination for tourists as well as for those seeking to live and work in the Redlands".
The problem is, Walker's proposed investment is in the wrong place. A similar development in the centre of Cleveland within easy reach of rail transport and other infrastructure would make it a great place "for those seeking to live and work in the Redlands."
They would be living within easy reach of a natural wonderland on the foreshore of Moreton Bay Marine Park. Instead, Walker's investment threatens to destroy the very things that make the bay and its foreshores so attractive to visitors and locals alike, including the birdlife, mangroves, koalas and the peace and quiet, all of which are very scarce commodities in the modern world.
The state government and Redland City Council could then get on with doing their job, as they have for other bay islands, by providing and maintaining a weather-proof ferry terminal and adequate parking. Businesses in Cleveland's main town centre could then benefit from, rather than compete with, harbourside outlets proposed under the Walker plan.
L Johnston, Point Lookout
For years the Redland community has been kept in the dark about the proposed Toondah Harbour development. It has only been since the draft EIS release that broad based community engagement has been activated.
The process of responding to the massive document and objecting with a submission is a significant undertaking. Just reading the Draft EIS is such a big ask, our local library only had one copy (RCB, Nov 30), which further complicates the situation for those without access to computers or technology.
Those opposed to the proposed action did not simply press a button or scan a QR code to say no. The opposition had to actually read at least some of the EIS, write comments and email it off to Walker Corporation before December 6.
V Salisbury, Ormiston
Once again the front page of the paper (RCB, Nov 23) is about our failing health system, and once again we have political comments from our state and federal representatives but no solutions.
The first criticism is that our current state Labor government is to blame. That is reasonable seeing as they are in power. But this crisis we find ourselves in started long ago.
How to fix it? Well we need to start now. The answer? Money, and lots of it.
To all my fellow voters, we should be lobbying our federal and state representatives with the following message: scrap the Olympics and pour heaps of money into health.
Build more hospitals, make university free for all students who enroll as doctors and nurses. Stop talking about it and act now. If you do it now, then in 10 years time you may have the issues fixed.
How about it Mr Pike and Mr Robinson? You are there to put forward our case, so do it.
D Cotton, Alexandra Hills
Over the past week I have been at Redland Hospital with a serious infection. During my stay, the attention from nursing staff and doctors was superb.
Different antibiotics were reviewed and infectious diseases were checked with scans, X-rays and blood tests, all of which were carried out promptly and efficiently.
So many articles and comments are critical, but I found nothing to criticise.
The food is superb, and whilst that was not my biggest concern, one feels better with a lunch consisting of asparagus soup, home made beef patties with broccoli, carrots and mash, and a sticky date pudding dessert with silky smooth vanilla custard and coffee.
It sounds like the menu at a fancy restaurant but it's actually better as it is prepared by people whom love their job and are pleased to present healthy food options with flavour and colour.
And then there is the staff, like Caitlin, Jo and Linda. So many I am having a brain fog moment. You are all stars.
Redlands, we do not know how lucky we are, but I do now. A big thank you to Redland Hospital. While I commend you, I hope not to return.
M Cotton, Cleveland
As well as the road network needing upgrading, we need more doctors and nurses, schools, better transport, police and upgraded water and electricity.
These should all be paid for by the three levels of government. Show me the money.
B Dimento, Macleay Island
I was delighted to read the article on the Bloomfield Street underpass mural (RCB, Nov 16) and I congratulate talented young Quandamooka artist Joshua Gross on his vibrant indigenous artwork.
In the 33 years since its construction, various murals have been painted on the underpass, but the ravages of time and weather have inevitably caused some deterioration.
Joshua has renovated the underpass with a series of indigenous images - bushes, hands, serpents, trees, words - in shades of scarlet, gold and black, colours reflecting his Quandamooka heritage to great effect.
The transformation is a true credit to this aspiring young artist and a pleasure to view. His work is a welcome addition to our Cleveland landscape.
S Davis, Wellington Point
