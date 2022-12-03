Redland City Bulletin

Transit Systems promises 'seamless' travel after acquiring North Stradbroke Island bus fleet

December 3 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transit System, which is part of the Kelsian Group, has acquired North Stradbroke Island NBusses

One of Australia's major transport players has promised to provide seamless travel from bus to ferry and return after acquiring Stradbroke Island Buses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.