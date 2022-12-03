One of Australia's major transport players has promised to provide seamless travel from bus to ferry and return after acquiring Stradbroke Island Buses.
Transit Systems has taken control of the fleet, adding to its growing portfolio of more than 3000 busses across Australia.
The company is part of ASX-listed Kelsian Group, which also owns Sealink Marine and Tourism, the entity responsible for Stradbroke Ferries and the Southern Moreton Bay Island ferry network.
Transit Systems chief operating officer Greg Balkin said the acquisition complemented their existing operations.
"We're proud to add the North Stradbroke Island Buses fleet to our growing portfolio of over 3200 buses in Australia, while creating new opportunities for growth in the Sunshine State," he said.
"We already operate the Brisbane City Council Ferry Network, and we're thrilled to add the bus operations to the local network capabilities."
Mr Balkin said the company would provide the North Stradbroke Island community with a seamless transition from ferry to bus and return.
"We see this as a very strategic step to grow our portfolio in Queensland as our ferry services and bus operations continue to expand," he said.
"We are proud to provide our customers and government partners more sustainable, safe, reliable and efficient services."
Kelsian Group is Australia's largest integrated multi-modal transport provider and tourism operator.
