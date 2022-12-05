The first day of summer could have been a winter's day, a cold and wet day with strong winds.
This past week, not many anglers would have been able to go fishing because of the strong winds.
Finding a sheltered spot out of the wind on Coochiemudlo Island is always possible, but my golfing buddy wanted to play nine holes. Why not do both?
The yabbie banks are behind the golf courses, so after a quick round, I pumped a few yabbies and phoned my friend, Pete, to see if he would join me in targeting whiting.
Pete fished an unweighted yabbie and soon caught a whiting about 40cm in length.
Pete also caught a small winter whiting, and I put out the whiting as live bait.
About an hour later, my line started peeling off my reel. At first, I thought it was a large ray because of the power of the fish.
But once I managed to reel it into the shallows, I saw a flash of silver, and I netted a 65cm Giant Trevally.
This catch was a personal best for the species for me.
Friday evening, the wind was 25 knots and gusting to 29 knots, but perfect conditions for a secret spot that I fish only in these conditions.
The big bream will move into this sheltered spot to feed when the water is stirred up.
First cast, a 23cm bream and back it went.
A short time later, a fish slammed my bait, and a bream of 35cm landed.
Dinner is sorted, so I left the other bream to feed in less than thirty cm of water depth.
They will be there next time I feel like a fresh piece of fish and the wind is up.
Raymond Kennedy fished the Western Arm of Lake Hinze and could only find isolated small bass near the white downstream marked and the adjacent bay.
They moved upstream amongst the dead trees on the eastern side and more small bass.
They end up right in among the trees on the eastern side of Ians island, where they found a school.
It was hard going losing numerous fish in the submerged branches.
They eventually caught 42 bass and one tandanus, with Mark Thompson catching the best bass at 52cm.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
Michael lives on Coochiemudlo Island and has more than 25 years of experience fishing on the bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.