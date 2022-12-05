Redland City Bulletin

Redlands product makes history with double-century for Australia

By Emily Lowe and Scott Bailey
December 5 2022 - 4:00pm
Marnus Labuschagne was the eighth player in history to back up a double-century with a ton in the same match. File picture

Redland cricket product Marnus Labuschagne was the standout batsman for Australia in the side's first Test victory over the the West Indies in Perth.

