Redland cricket product Marnus Labuschagne was the standout batsman for Australia in the side's first Test victory over the the West Indies in Perth.
Labuschagne helped set up Australia's 4(dec)-598 in the first innings and 2(dec)-182 in the second.
The Queenslander's 204 and 104no made him only the eighth player in history to back up a double-century with a ton in the same match, giving Australia the chance to have five sessions to bowl the Windies out.
Nathan Lyon became Test cricket's second most prolific offspinner behind Muttiah Muralitharan after bowling Australia to a 164-run win to help his side retain the Frank Worrell Trophy.
Lyon claimed fourth-innings figures of 6-128 in Perth, ripping the heart out of the tourists on the final morning before they were dismissed for 333 in pursuit of 498 for victory.
The win keeps alive the team's hopes of wrapping up a spot in the World Test Championship final before heading to India, with a faultless home summer potentially enough to do so.
The second Test in Adelaide will be a pink ball Test to begin Thursday, December 8.
- Australian Associated Press
