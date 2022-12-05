Redland City Bulletin

Brisbane man, 24, dies at Ormiston property after alleged altercation

Updated December 5 2022 - 11:42am, first published 11:30am
A crime scene has been set up at Ormiston after a 24-year-old died inside a Wisteria Street home. File picture

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 24-year-old man at an Ormiston property on Friday night.

