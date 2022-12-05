Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 24-year-old man at an Ormiston property on Friday night.
Initial information suggests the man, from Morningside, died at the home about midnight on December 2 after an altercation with two men who were known to him.
A crime scene has been established at the property on Wisteria Street as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Two men aged 20 and 70 are currently assisting police with inquiries.
Investigations are ongoing.
