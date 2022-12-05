Redland City Bulletin

Mount Cotton Christmas celebration returns after COVID hiatus

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corinne Guterres, Mount Cotton Minion Christine Melling, Deputy Mayor Julie Talty and event organiser Deborah Wagner. Picture supplied.

A Redlands tradition bringing families, local businesses and bayside talent together to celebrate the festive season at Mt Cotton has been a hit for another year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.