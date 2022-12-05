A Redlands tradition bringing families, local businesses and bayside talent together to celebrate the festive season at Mt Cotton has been a hit for another year.
Poor weather would not deter families from enjoying the festivities at Mount Cotton Community Park for the 15th time on Sunday, November 25, hosted by the Mount Cotton Community Fellowship.
Event supporter and LJ Hooker Property Centre real estate agent Corinne Guterres said the event had been a great success in its return after a two-year COVID hiatus.
"Many families came along to enjoy what was on offer. There were carnival rides; Sideshow Alley; scrumptious food from local food vans and vendors; stalls featuring local support... a main stage set up to showcase amazing talent from the local primary and dance school, and local artists to entertain through song and dance," she said.
"This event also supports the Vanuatu Library Project which installs and provides libraries throughout the islands, helping children there achieve a higher level of education above and beyond what was possible."
Ms Guterres said attendance had exceeded more than 4,000 people in the past and that she had supported the event since beginning in real estate six years ago.
"It was wonderful to work alongside our Deputy Mayor, Julie Talty, and The Mount Cotton Minion, Christine Melling, to sell ride bands on the day," she said.
"Massive kudos to Deborah Wagner, Chief Organizer of this annual event, who is always ably supported by her husband, Axel Wagner, and Neale Collier and his amazing family from the Mount Cotton Community Fellowship, all the other sponsors and the volunteers who make this happen.
"Mount Cotton has the most amazing community and I feel privileged to be a part of events like this..."
