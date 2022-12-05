A Capalaba grandmother has clocked up 17 years volunteering at Mater Private Hospital Redland, providing valuable assistance to health workers and hospital patients.
Former nurse Rhonda Clark said friendships with staff and fellow volunteers motivated her to keep showing up to serve those in need.
"When I arrive, everyone is so pleased to see me and they are always up for a chat," Mrs Clark said.
"I look forward to volunteering every Tuesday. I have a husband - we have been married 52 years - but volunteering is good for me and gives me an opportunity to make more friends.
"I've made some really good friends who are volunteers here, even those who have left I've remained friends with."
The 72-year-old's duties include assisting administration staff by organising patient information packs and filing paperwork.
She said it was a "nice feeling" when people were grateful for her dedication and that volunteering was a rewarding experience.
"The most valuable life lesson I have learned is to treat people as you wish to be treated," she said.
Mater Private Hospital Redland Volunteer Coordinator said volunteers like Mrs Clark eased pressure on hospital staff and were "incredibly important."
"Volunteers at Mater Private Hospital Redland have contributed to more than 4000 hours of service already this year," Ms Brown said.
"There would be a lot more work for the administration staff to do if volunteers weren't there to help out.
"The gift of volunteering is very rewarding. To our new and long-serving volunteers, thank you for your ongoing support."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.