Redland City Bulletin

Sam Heazlett half century propels Tigers to win over Gold Coast

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Heazlett raises his bat to celebrate a well-compiled half-century against Gold Coast. Picture by Alan Minifie

Sam Heazlett and Leigh Drennan have propelled Redlands Tigers to another comprehensive first innings win on home soil at Peter Burge Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.