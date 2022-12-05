Sam Heazlett and Leigh Drennan have propelled Redlands Tigers to another comprehensive first innings win on home soil at Peter Burge Oval.
The pair notched half-centuries as first grade eased past Gold Coast's first innings total of 210 on day two.
All-rounder Bailey Stewart was also a stand-out with the bat, scoring 52 from just 36 deliveries before Redlands declared on 8/276.
Second grade have played out a draw against Gold Coast in a game that produced plenty of fireworks and almost 600 runs.
The Dolphins, playing at home on Bill Pippen Oval, batted for the entire second day to deny Redlands first innings points.
Klinton Goodridge and James Pullar claimed three scalps each but Redlands ultimately fell two wickets short, with the Dolphins finishing on 8/325 at stumps.
A five-wicket haul to Jack Tate helped third grade annihilate the Sandgate-Redcliffe batting order and bank another win before the Christmas break later this month.
Tate - who finished on three wickets overnight - completed the job on the second day to claim 5/26 as the Gators were bundled out for just 93.
Redlands piled on the pain in the second innings, finishing the day at 6/222, with almost every Tigers batsman making an impact.
Adam Pearson made a match-winning return for Tigers in fourth grade, scoring an unbeaten century as Redlands raced to first innings points against Sandgate-Redcliffe.
Pearson smashed 12 fours and seven sixes on his way to 163*.
Around the grounds:
First grade: Gold Coast 210 (George Garrett 3/46, Jack Sinfield 2/39, Bailey Stewart 2/41) and 4/167 ( Cater Pearson 2/29) def by Redlands Tigers 8/276 dec (Sam Heazlett 63, Leigh Drennan 58, Bailey Stewart 52)
Second grade: Redlands Tigers 362 (James Catlow-Elliott 112, Nick Hurford 92, Brayden Laffan 47) drew with Gold Coast 8/325 (Klinton Goodridge 3/66)
Third Grade: Redlands Tigers 200 (Trent Conwell 48, Michael Strauss 47, Ben Niewoudt 45) and 6/222 (Mitch Drennan 64*) def Sandgate-Redcliffe all out 93 (Jack Tate 5/26)
Fourth grade: Sandgate-Redcliffe 8/315 (Byron Grant 5/86) def by Redlands Tigers 6/324 (Adam Pearson 161*)
Fifth grade: Sandgate-Redcliffe 140 (Wayne Todman 4/18, Connor Ahpene 3/32) def by Redlands Tigers 9/248 (Greg Morton 107)
Sixth grade: Sandgate-Redcliffe 112 (Lachlan Buckle 5/16) & 7/48 (Chase Rodgers 3/5) def by Redlands Tigers 128
Women's third grade: Wilston-Norths 8/174 (Evie Massingham 3/7) v Redlands Tigers 8/35
Read more local sport news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.