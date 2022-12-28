From netball and swimming to football and skipping, Redlands' sporting stars were well and truly shining in 2022.
Read some of our athletes' greatest achievements this year in the Redland City Bulletin's sports year in review.
SKIPPING: Junior and senior athletes from the Redlands-based skipping team Cleveland Air Magic defied gravity and made history, bringing home gold medals in multiple categories at the International Jump Rope Union World Championship competition.
CRICKET: Redland Tigers Cricket Club broke a premiership drought and made history in the same weekend as the club won its first third grade crown in 13 seasons, while sixth grade earned back-to-back premierships for the first time under the Redlands Tigers brand.
ATHLETICS: Victoria Point octogenarian Pio Bunin started running just ten years ago and pulled off an incredible feat to win gold medals in five events at the 2022 Gold Coast Masters Athletics championships.
NETBALL: Redlands born and bred netball stars Sophia Dobson and Emily Gage were instrumental in the Carina Leagues Club Tigers' HART Ruby Series team's 64-53 comeback victory 64-53 over the Ipswich Jets, achieving redemption after a narrow grand final loss in 2021.
TRIATHLON: Victoria Point triathlete Luke Harvey teamed up with vision impaired sporting star Sam Harding to win silver for Australia at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the men's Para-triathlon vision impaired event.
RUGBY UNION: Redland Mudcrabs Rugby Union's second XV blew away the Redland Bay Cyclones to claim a 22-7 victory and the Wyatt Cup in a Grand Final just weeks before the first XV had their Normanby Cup hopes dashed by Ashgrove, beaten 15-7 in their Grand Final. The women's side was also defeated in a Grand Final match.
FOOTBALL: Redlands United mounted a dramatic second half comeback to clinch the FQPL1 title, with a goal to Dylan Brent in the final minutes for the side to win 3-2 against Rochedale Rovers.
AUSTRALIAN RULES: The Alexandra Hills Bombers reserve men's team won back-to-back-to-back premierships after a successful three years, while the men's senior team also making finals, narrowly going down in their match.
SWIMMING: A Thornlands swimmer Summer-Skye Crisp, 14, was be the youngest member of the Australian Swimming Team to compete at the Vitrus Oceanic Asia Games and won 9 gold medals from 10 events on her international debut, paving the way for swimmers with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
GYMNASTICS: Redland City Gymsports trampoline gymnast Charlotte Johnstone of Ormiston stunned crowds, coaches and athletes with a top performance at a national competition and represented Australia at the Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Championships in Bulgaria.
SURFING: Point Lookout surfer Leith Goebel showed age is no barrier as she rode the wave of professional surfing at 64-years-old and traveled to Port Macquarie to compete in the Australian titles.
MOUNTAIN BIKING: Sheldon mountain biker Bailey Meares, 17, headed overseas to compete against the world's best in two junior world title events in the US and Canada with a number one ranking in Australia for junior pump track and seven for downhill.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
