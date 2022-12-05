Redland City Bulletin
Weather

Summer to scorch after wet and cold start as temperatures rise

By Emily Lowe
December 5 2022 - 4:00pm
Raby Bay Harbour at Cleveland on a clear and sunny day. Picture by Debbie Swain

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the mercury will hit temperatures in the mid to high 30s for a scorching week across the Redlands, Logan and Beaudesert, with residents in for a heat shock as a cold front moves away.

