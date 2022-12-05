The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the mercury will hit temperatures in the mid to high 30s for a scorching week across the Redlands, Logan and Beaudesert, with residents in for a heat shock as a cold front moves away.
Senior Meteorologist Steven Hadley said residents were in for a wetter than average summer as La Nina took hold on the south-east.
Mr Hadley said residents could expect temperatures to climb from Tuesday through to Thursday, with potential to cool down by Friday.
"Starting from Tuesday, we'll see some hot weather developing in southeast Queensland, but really, it's probably only going to last until around Friday when we'll see another cool change coming through, and then temperatures be through around normal through the weekend," he said.
"The low pressure area that had bought us the cooler weather over the last week is now filling and moving off and it's like turning off the cold tap and turning on the hot tap.
"We've got another low pressure system to the west and that's going to draw in warm air from the north, cranking up the heat."
The BOM predicts temperatures will reach as high as 33 degrees through the middle of the week in Redlands, 35 in Logan and 37 in Beaudesert with potential storms.
Mr Hadley said the beginning of summer had been somewhat cool, which meant warmer temperatures could come as a shock to residents.
"This run of heat is going to be quite different from what we've been experiencing lately. Temperatures could go around four to seven degrees above the center averages... in the mid to high 30s, which we could experience for the next few days," he said.
"In some places in December it has been two or three years since we've seen these kinds of temperatures but we do often see temperatures like this during the summer months, and I think some of us probably would have seen them earlier in the year."
Mr Hadley said the long-range forecast for the summer revealed cooler temperatures could return with rain.
"On the whole it's probably likely to be a Western average summer, and potentially for parts of Southeast Queensland there's a lower chance than normal and seeing a lot of hot weather around, and in fact, it could be a bit cooler than most summers are," he said.
"The main reason behind the potential for wet weather is the oceanic condition through the Pacific.
"La Nina is still with us, so that tends to bring more clouds and more potential for rainfall through the summer months even in south-east Queensland."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
