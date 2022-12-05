Redland City Bulletin

Count down to new year at the Grand View Hotel

Updated December 5 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 8:33pm
Aussie Pride will count down to the new year at the Grand View Hotel on December 31.
Aussie Pride count down to new year

Celebrate New Year on December 31 with Aussie Pride playing to an exclusive crowd at the Grand View Hotel from 8.30pm.

