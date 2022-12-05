Aussie Pride count down to new year

Celebrate New Year on December 31 with Aussie Pride playing to an exclusive crowd at the Grand View Hotel from 8.30pm.
The VIP Countdown is the first of its kind for Queensland's oldest licensed pub and is open to 200 people. The show is followed by a laser light show by Mr Fireworks once the countdown reaches zero.
The Grand View Hotel guarantees grand views, a dance floor and a welcome drink on arrival.
The Grand View general manager Jason Medock said the hotel had been contacted before the release of the tickets by interested people.
" I really encourage people to grab their tickets now as this is sure to be another sell out, " he said.
Aussie Pride/s bass player Steve Brewster said he always enjoyed playing at the hotel and had enjoyed a long association.
"The GV is a long-time haunt of mine from the younger days and strangely enough, as a muso, I always wanted to play there in front of a home crowd. I wasn't disappointed. The entire band look upon the GV as the home of Aussie Pride and we love playing when a glance to the left and you can see the magnificent islands scattered in the bay and be cooled by the balmy evening breeze,". Brewster said.
Aussie Pride's ultimate tribute to Aussie Rock has been performed multiple times at the hotel to sell out shows.
Aussie Pride will take the audience on a journey through the ages of timeless Aussie Rock from the Easybeats to current artists. Artists include AC/DC, Cold Chisel, Divinyls, Skyhooks, Jet, The Angels, Australian Crawl, Stevie Wright, Sherbet, INXS, Mondo Rock and Powderfinger. The band has recorded three albums and supported international touring bands.
Tickets are $49 including a welcome drink. Book on gvh.com.au Dinner services are available. Reservations can be made on 3884 3000.
