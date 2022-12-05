War On at Redlands museum

The annual Australia Day play There's a War On You Know will be presented by Mates Theatre Genesis at the Redland Museum with seven performances from January 26 to February 5.
Set in 1941, the play revolves around the antics at St Cecilia's School for Young Ladies which is rehearsing for The Mikado, to be presented in May for Founder's Day. But when Japan enters the war, the Bishop's wife decrees that this is no longer suitable.
The school's efforts to overcome this disaster become entwined with the activities of the local Home Guard, which meets at the school. When some girls attempt to explain the plot of The Mikado to a recruit, he thinks they are talking about a real event, and relates a garbled version to his captain. The play climaxes in a school invasion during Founder's Day.
The show features Linda Stevenson as Miss Thistleton, Anna Boberi as Delys Burman, Janet Angel as Stephanie Garret, Ashley Mullins as Dymphna Dymett, Winter McCourt as Betsy Allen, Sammy Jo Toussaint Guild as Nan Carter, Roland Dean as Anthony Holthouse, Ian Stevenson as Captain Woods, Dennis Walsh as Sergeant Pearson, Ronan Mason as Lance Corporal Forster, Mike Holiday as Bishop Fullerton and Lynda Dwer as Agnes Fullerton.
The show is directed by Laraine Griffiths, with Ronan Mason as assistant director, Alisha Wernli as stage manager, Glynis Sequeira on costumes, Roy Ball on lighting and sound and Mike Daniel on lighting and sound design.
Tickets are $29 for matinee and $39 for evening performances and include a WWII rations coupon for a two-course evening meal or afternoon tea. Patrons are invited to browse the museum display prior to the show.
Matinee shows are from 1.30pm with arrival from 10am and evening performances are from 6.30 for dinner with arrival from 6pm..
The Australia Day plays continue to be one of the major fund raisers for the museum. Raffle tickets will be on sale.
Book on trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=831971&
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.