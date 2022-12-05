Redland City Bulletin

There's a War on You Know comes to the Redland Museum as the 2023 Australia Day play

By Linda Muller
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:58pm, first published 10:48pm
War On at Redlands museum

The annual Australia Day play There's a War On You Know will be presented by Mates Theatre Genesis at the Redland Museum with seven performances from January 26 to February 5.

