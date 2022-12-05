Redland City Bulletin

First wedding held at The Farm

By Linda Muller
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:52am, first published December 5 2022 - 10:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel and Emily Pirlo said being married at The Farm at Wellington Point was the ideal outcome for them. Picture by Danielle Leigh Photography.

The Farm at Wellington Point proved to be the ideal mix for newlyweds Daniel and Emily Pirlo of Alexandra Hills who were the first to be married there on November 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.