The Farm at Wellington Point proved to be the ideal mix for newlyweds Daniel and Emily Pirlo of Alexandra Hills who were the first to be married there on November 12.
Ms Pirlo said she was looking for a venue to hold the reception and approached The Farm staff with this request after eating breakfast there.
"The food is exceptional and I really like the produce to plate concept," she said.
"But it wasn't until we went to book in the reception that we realised there was also an opportunity for the ceremony to be held there too. It was just perfect for us and the photos are among the strawberry and sunflowers. We brushed up against some sunflowers and some butterflies flew out. It was beautiful," she said.
Ms Pirlo (nee Smith) said she grew up at Alexandra Hills and would drive past the farm every day on her way to school at Wellington Point Primary. Her husband also grew up on a farm at Dunoon and his parents still run this as a hobby farm, making The Farm the ideal venue for both of them.
"It was important to us to keep it small and to keep it local. This will always be a special place for us," she said.
In fact, most components of the wedding were sourced locally including arriving at The Farm in a 1966 Ford Galaxy convertible, owned by Redland museum volunteer and Bayside Car Restorers enthusiast Russell Dinte of Thornlands.
"Dad (Bruce Smith) is heavily involved with the museum and he organised the car," Ms Pirlo said.
Photos were taken by Danielle Leigh Photography and flowers provided by Flair Floral at Wellington Point.
"It was nice and easy. Everything just fell into place," she said.
