So It Goes: Every time

I've only just put the tree up, so it is probably a bit too early to consider bringing it down.
Truthfully, having put the tree up, I want to enjoy it for as long as I can.
I'm not always enthusiastic about putting up the tree. Perhaps some colder weather might change my attitude, but I find fossicking around in the store room, dragging it upstairs and the sheer manual effort of piecing it together and unwrapping the baubles a job I am happy not to do. But the result is likely worth the effort and just having the tree to look at brings on the magic of Christmas.
This year, we waited until the grandchildren arrived en masse to pop all the baubles on, so we have a tree that's heavily weighted with baubles at two year old height, a gap and a few more at seven-year-old height.. We then have a smattering of slightly more fragile baubles at 11-year-old height (the enthusiasm wanes after about 10 items) and then the final few at adult height.
It's kind of like rock art where you can map the height of the artist, only our pallete is a tree and the art a myriad of bells and baubles.
But I digress, because it is not the adding of the baubles that I want to talk about. It is the taking down of said baubles.
I don't know about other people but without fail on taking-down-tree day, I always forget something. This happens every time and always with full knowledge that this is highly likely and therefore with best intention to make this the year that it doesn't happen.
I have in my cupboard a spot where the strays go.
The tree is bagged and stored. The decorations similarly bagged, sealed and stored. They are put away in the downstairs store room for another year.
And almost as soon as I walk up the stairs, I find at least one thing that is not inside that box.
It could be the wreath on the door, the deer antlers near my bag, some bells hanging from a random spot. It could be the spare bonbons, to be put away for next year. It could be the gift tags that remain. It might even be that mini desk top tree complete with its own decorations.
But there is always something, perhaps too keep that lingering magical feeling a little longer.
- Linda Muller
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.