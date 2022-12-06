Redland City Bulletin

Redlands, Logan, Beaudesert residents urged to stay cool in heat

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 6 2022 - 4:00pm
QAS Clinical director Tony Hucker said SEQ residents should prepare to stay cool amid an extreme heatwave. Picture supplied and file picture

The Queensland Ambulance service has urged Redlands, Logan and Beaudesert residents to prepare for extreme temperatures as a heatwave sweeps through south-east Queensland.

