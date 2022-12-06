The Queensland Ambulance service has urged Redlands, Logan and Beaudesert residents to prepare for extreme temperatures as a heatwave sweeps through south-east Queensland.
QAS clinical director Tony Hucker has issued the warning to residents as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts temperatures will climb to the mid to high 30s from Tuesday through to Thursday, with potential to cool down by Friday.
Mr Hucker said the most vulnerable people were older residents, young kids and people on worksites.
"You need to plan your day... make sure you avoid the hottest part of the day," he said.
"If you're not so well, or really old or really young...keep the little ones inside in air conditioning or in front of a fan and spray some water around to keep the temperature down.
"Try and minimise the amount of clothing on young bubs, keep their feeds up and make sure they've got the right amount of wet nappies.
"If you've got older neighbors, go and tap on the door and make sure they're okay, make sure you got plenty of water, that they're wearing light clothing and in the worst case if they don't have aircon get them somewhere they can get a breeze.
"If you're working outside, take lots of small breaks... have a big container of water close by and sip it regularly while you're doing manual work."
He said it was important for people to look out for signs of heat stress in themselves and others.
"It could be just just feeling really tired, headachy, feeling really dry, but sometimes the person actually suffering won't know and it relies on other people to notice," Mr Hucker said.
"If you look at someone I think they look hot and flushed and don't look very well or start to exhibit some abnormal behavior, you need to you need to grab them and get them into a nice shady spot or inside air conditioning.
"Get them drinking and if they cannot drink... that's a sign to call triple zero and get an ambulance. They need medical help."
Mr Hucker said people going out onto the water in the heat should prepare to stay safe.
"There's always a hazard when you're out out on water, if you're taking the kids make sure you've got eyes on them all the time," he said.
"Make sure you're wearing life jackets and safety vests. We do not want to see anyone drown."
