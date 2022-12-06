Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

West Thornlands Active Pathway Project gets 2023 completion date

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 6 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Division 7 Councillor Rowanne McKenzie said the West Thornlands Active Pathway Project would make roads safer. File picture/supplied

Nature lovers and exercise enthusiasts across the Redlands could have a new pathway to connect them with picturesque bushland along with safer roads by April 2023 as a million dollar project in Thornlands gets moving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.