Nature lovers and exercise enthusiasts across the Redlands could have a new pathway to connect them with picturesque bushland along with safer roads by April 2023 as a million dollar project in Thornlands gets moving.
The West Thornlands Active Pathway Link is jointly funded by Redland City Council and the Queensaland Government to improve the city's active transport network.
Mayor Karen Williams said the $1.15 million project would help the Council provide safer, more accessible pathway routes across the Redlands.
"Beginning at Thornlands' Congreve Crescent, north of the Kinross Estate, the 1.3km long, 2.5 to 3m wide shared pathway will run adjacent to the eastern outskirts of the Weippin Street Conservation Area," she said.
"The pathway will continue along South Street and end at Wellington Street, creating connectivity within the city's active pathway network and connecting the local community with key destinations, including places of employment, schools and recreation.
"It will be a welcome and necessary addition to the active pathway network across Redlands Coast."
The project is expected to be complete by early April 2023, subject to weather conditions.
Division 7 Councillor Rowanne McKenzie said plans considered local traffic issues like speeding and hooning in the area.
"As part of the project, Council will construct traffic islands with crossing points along South Street, at Swallow Street and Lorikeet Drive," Cr McKenzie said.
"These crossings will aim to reduce vehicle speeds and hooning activity while providing pedestrians, cyclists and other users with a more direct route with improved visibility."
The West Thornlands Active Pathway Link is part of the Queensland Government's Principal Cycle Network Plan and is proudly supported by its Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program.
For more information about the project, please visit Council's Your Say webpage.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
