The Redlands rich history will be celebrated in Cleveland with art exhibitions and a museum milestones taking residents back in time throughout December.
Exhibitions at the Redland Art Gallery will highlight artwork from the late 19th to early 20th century work of Birkdale artist Richard Randall, who died in 1906, as well as more recent works celebrating artists living and working across Redlands Coast.
Mayor Karen Williams said the exhibitions coincided with the Redland Museum golden jubilee celebration.
"These exhibitions provide a fabulous opportunity to explore not only the landscape, people and endeavours of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but also the cultural history of our region," Cr Williams said.
"One of the exhibitions is a celebration of the work of Richard Randall, a popular artist and teacher who was only 36 when he died in 1906.
"Richard was a member of a prominent Birkdale family and one of his etchings was the inspiration for a lychgate placed at the Clarke Street entrance to Cleveland cemetery in 1927.
"A replica of the lychgate, which was originally commissioned by Richard's father in memory of his wife and two sons, was installed at the cemetery last year as part of a major upgrade."
The Richard Randall (1869-1906): An Artist and Young Birkdale Gentleman Remembered exhibition showcases his rarely-seen sketchbooks and artworks in oil paintings, pastels, watercolours, pen and ink drawings, and a carved wood panel.
It is presented by Redland Art Gallery in partnership with the Museum of Brisbane and Randall family descendants.
Cr Williams said the second exhibition, In Focus 2022, celebrated the wealth of artists living and working across Redlands Coast on Quandamooka County.
"It showcases the important role art groups play in the cultural life of the region," she said.
"As part of Redland Museum's 50th anniversary celebrations, artists have visited local museums and created works in response to an object of their choice."
Both exhibitions will be at the gallery from 11 December 2022 until 22 January 2023.
The official opening will be held on Friday 9 December at 6pm, and a floor talk and morning tea will be held on Sunday 11 December at 10am.
Bookings are essential for both events, via the Redland Art Gallery website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
