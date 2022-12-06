RACQ has launched a holiday safety campaign in a bid to change driver behaviours and raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.
The message "stop multi-tasking - just drive" will appear on Bishopp billboards, in magazine spreads and on social media over the summer holidays.
RACQ spokesman Joshua Cooney said motorists should be ensuring their only objective behind the wheel was getting to their destination safely.
"Last year, 23 people died in road crashes involving inattentive or distracted motorists, but according to our 2022 Annual Road Safety Survey, many Queenslanders still don't take distracted driving seriously," he said.
"It's so important to avoid doing anything that takes your eyes off the road, hands off the wheel or mind off the critical task of driving."
Almost a third of drivers surveyed in a recent RACQ poll admitted to using a hand-held phone, while 74 per cent said they would eat and drink behind the wheel.
Bishopp chief executive Brad Bishopp said road safety was one of regional Queensland's biggest challenges.
"More than 230 lives have been lost on regional roads so far this year and we know the holiday season only intensifies the risk," Mr Bishopp said.
"Bishopp is providing up to 100 billboards across Queensland for the sole purpose of saving Queensland lives."
