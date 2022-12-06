Redland City Bulletin

RACQ launches holiday safety campaign in bid to curb distracted driving

Updated December 7 2022 - 9:14am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RACQ has launched a road safety campaign targetting distracted driving over the summer holidays. Picture supplied

RACQ has launched a holiday safety campaign in a bid to change driver behaviours and raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.