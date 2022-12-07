Health Minister Yvette D'Ath has taken aim at the opposition over its criticism of the $280 million satellite hospital program, declaring the LNP would move to sell off the facilities if it won government in 2024.
But Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson has rejected the claim, saying the LNP had no such plans and any suggestion of a potential sale was an attempt to distract from the government's health failings.
"While these glorified medical centres are not the LNP's priority to fix the health crisis, the LNP has no plan to sell off the medical centres. Any suggestion is purely a red herring, " Mr Robinson said.
"The LNP is not against the state government providing allied health services as complementary services to what our state hospitals provide."
The satellite program has been the subject of much scrutiny over recent months, with the opposition claiming the facilities should not be branded hospitals as they would not provide the equivalent level of care.
Ms D'Ath said the LNP had attacked the Redland Bay satellite hospital since day one and there were "real concerns" it would take the opportunity to sell off all seven facilities if it won government.
She also raised concerns of a potential sale in Parliament, saying she doubted the opposition would want to run the satellite hospitals if elected.
"What I am concerned about is that the leader of the opposition ... has already said they will cut waste in health," she said.
"They have already said these are not hospitals. I want to know and the people of Queensland want to know what they will do with these satellite hospitals if they are in government.
"They are filling out their wish list for Christmas. They want to get into government so they can sell every one of these satellite hospitals off because they do not think they are needed."
The Redland Bay satellite hospital was promised just weeks out from the 2020 election and is being built on a 1.4 hectare site in the Weinam Creek Priority Development Area.
It will provide care for minor injuries and illnesses - like minor head injuries, simple fractures and minor burns - and will offer services including renal dialysis and chemotherapy.
The state government announced a $265 million spend for the satellite hospitals in 2020 but costs have since been revised and the program total now stands at $280 million.
Mr Robinson said the Redland Bay satellite facility should not be labelled a hospital because it would not offer the same services or remain open 24 hours a day.
"Redland Hospital should have been the priority as promised by the government in the election," Mr Robinson said.
"The LNP is not opposed to medical centres per se, but we are opposed to the government describing medical centres as hospitals when they don't have the features of a hospital."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
