MP rejects claims of satellite hospital sale under LNP government

By Jordan Crick
Updated December 8 2022 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson has rejected the Health Minister's claims that the LNP would sell off the state's satellite hospitals if elected in 2024.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath has taken aim at the opposition over its criticism of the $280 million satellite hospital program, declaring the LNP would move to sell off the facilities if it won government in 2024.

