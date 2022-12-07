Local wildlife groups are calling on the public to reject a proposed law change which would allow more dogs to be kept on large acreage blocks in the Redlands, citing concerns over impacts to koalas and wallabies.
Redlands councillors voted seven to four in favour of seeking community feedback on the matter, despite a majority of residents rejecting a series of proposed dog law amendments during public consultation in 2021.
Residents now have until December 11 to have their say on the proposal, which would allow four dogs to be kept on properties greater than 10,000 square metres without a council permit, provided there is more than one lawful dwelling on the block.
Wildlife Preservation Society Queensland Bayside and Koala Action Group (KAG) have condemned the push for a law change, raising concerns about it coming at a time when the city's wildlife populations were already under significant pressure.
KAG president Debbie Pointing said it would be "negligent" for the council to pass through changes after the status of Queensland koala populations changed from vulnerable to endangered earlier in 2022.
"Larger properties form critical movement corridors as urban encroachment continues to chip away into their habitat," she said.
"Yes, we all love our dogs but we are also are the koala's caretakers, that is what is unique about Redlands.
"I think most would agree the proposal to allow an increase in dogs is not a sensible move and I strongly urge residents to give our native animals a voice and have your say ..."
Redland City Council said it was committed to undertaking work in koala conservation, and that included research and applied actions.
"Council's 2018 ecological report determined that there are approximately 750 koalas across Redlands Coast," a council spokeswoman said.
"Council is committed to scientific research and is currently investigating trend data based on ongoing koala population surveys and genetic sampling to establish a more robust estimate."
Wildlife Preservation Society Queensland Bayside branch president Steve Homewood questioned why the public was again being consulted when a similar review in 2021 showed 77 per cent of submissions were against changing local laws.
"Our wildlife is still being killed and harassed across the city, there is a need for council and the whole community to make a stand," he said.
"We receive regular reports of large dogs chasing wallabies in acreage areas like Sheldon.
"Unfortunately, not all people are aware that multiple dogs can demonstrate pack behaviour when left alone to roam properties."
The council said it had received 1748 dog-related complaints across the Redlands between December 2021 and November 30 this year.
A spokeswoman said complaint data was not available for properties greater than 10,000 square metres, but it would make up only a small fraction of the total complaints received.
Cr Julie Talty told a council meeting in November that the council "had a responsibility" to allow residents to keep their pets together when moving into dual occupancies on large acreage properties.
"People who live on large lots are a considerable distance from their neighbours and are much less likely to be subject to the need for compliance action ... because they simply don't cause that kind of an issue," she said.
Councillors Boglary, Hewlett, Berridge and Bishop voted against returning to community consultation at the November council meeting.
Residents can make a submission on Redland City Council's Your Say web page before December 11.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
