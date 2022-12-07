Redland City Bulletin

A Redland student is the best 9-year-old BMX rider in Australia

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 7 2022 - 4:00pm
9-year-old Kensie Daly with with her national series second place and national titles first place awards. Picture supplied

A 9-year-old Redland BMX rider has come back from the brink to win a national racing title for her age group.

