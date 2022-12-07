A 9-year-old Redland BMX rider has come back from the brink to win a national racing title for her age group.
Kensie Daly started pedalling when she was 6-years-old and is fast making a name for herself on the Australian cycling circuit.
Mother Nikki Daly said her daughter trained at least three to six times a week throughout the year to prepare for the national series and national titles in Tasmania.
"The national series is 6 races raced throughout the year at different tracks, each race you earn points, whoever has the most points after the 6 races wins the series," she said.
"The national titles is a standalone race where riders come from all over Australia to race and compete on the day. So it's two separate race days."
The Ormiston student faced a hiccup late in the national series when she won the sixth race of the national series byt was relegated on a technicality.
"This meant that she lost her final race, putting her 7th overall for the day, and instead of winning the series, she came 2nd," she said
"Still a great result, but she was heartbroken after thinking she had won the day and the series, only to have it taken away."
With the titles only two days later, Daly had to overcome mental anxiety to race for the national title.
"She came back on the Friday and had a couple of slow races. The disillusion of not being fast enough was setting in," she said.
"She had to do some visualisation and some serious mental focus, then went out and smashed her semi-final.
"She then went out and through her fantastic technical and intelligent riding, she came first giving her the 1A plate for 9 year girls 2022."
Ms Daly said she was proud of her daughter's competitive spirit and dedication to training.
"She can now see her training paying off which is great for her. The effort she puts in is what we are most proud of, she is our little pocket rocket," she said.
"She loves getting to hang out with her friends on race days, travelling, meeting international and accomplished riders who inspire her, riding fast and is now learning to jump and manual."
Ms Daly said her daughter would take a short break from the sport over Christmas and get back into training in the new year to defend her title.
"She will be travelling to NZ to compete in the Oceania titles in 2023. She will qualify for the world titles which is in Glasgow next year as well. She also has her eye on the 2026 Commonwealth Games," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
