Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Thornlands swimmer claims gold on debut at Vitrus Oceania Games

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
December 8 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Summer-Skye Crisp with one of her nine gold medals won at the Vitrus Oceania Games. Picture by Deion Menzies

A Thornlands swimmer has claimed an impressive nine gold medals from ten individual events as she made her international debut for Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.