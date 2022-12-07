A Thornlands swimmer has claimed an impressive nine gold medals from ten individual events as she made her international debut for Australia.
Summer-Skye Crisp was the youngest member of the Australian Swimming team at the Vitrus Oceania Games at just 14-years-old.
The games is a multi-sport event for elite athletes with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome or intellectual impairment.
Crisp is one of the first S19 swimmers in the world and became the highest awarded swimmer of any country at the event.
In her ten individual events, Crisp won gold in the open women's 400m and 200m individual medleys, 400m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke, 100m backstroke and 100m butterfly.
She also claimed silver in the women's 50m butterfly.
Crisp said the was shocked she had done so well at the games.
"I knew that I had been training really hard, and I felt really fit but it was just my goal to swim good races, and try to win maybe one medal if I could," she said.
"You don't get much of a rest between your races, so I knew that because I had a big program it would be hard to keep backing up and hitting Personal Bests, but I just thought about holding my technique, remembering what my coach tells me and how fun it was to swim on a team with some of my swimming idols."
The newly incorporated S19 category helps swimmers like Crisp, diagnosed with autism as a toddler, achieve elite sporting dreams.
"Being in water just makes me feel really good, I feel really relaxed in water even if I am racing, and it just feels like it's where I'm meant to be," she said.
"My favorite event is probably breaststroke or individual medley, so because I can't score enough points to win medals as an S19 athlete as it's a new classification, I'll be swimming and trying to win my heats on time and to try and PB."
Crisp is straight back into training as she prepares for the Queensland State Swimming Championships where she will compete in 12 events over 4 days.
After a small break over Christmas she will start training for the Australian Age National Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast, and towards selection onto the Australian Swimming Team to compete at the World Global Games in France.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.